Red Hot’s 30-year fight against AIDS

Michael Hill:

The coronavirus pandemic and public service messages about the global health crisis share some parallels to the HIV/AIDS crisis decades ago. Back then, little was known about the spread of the illness and the stigma associated with contracting it was high. But one organization that helped to change that is celebrating an anniversary in the lead up to World AIDS Day this Tuesday, December 1st.

The Red Hot organization was founded to help raise money and awareness around the AIDS crisis. Dedicated to fighting HIV/AIDS through pop culture, the organization has raised millions and has helped to decrease the stigma associated with AIDS. To celebrate its 30th anniversary this year, Red Hot is re-releasing popular track lists. NewsHour Weekend's Christopher Booker has more.