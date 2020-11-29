U.K. grapples with lockdown fatigue, Brexit transition

Frank Langfitt:

Yeah, it's going to be a tiered system, Michael. And what we'll see is the second and third tier, which are 'high' and 'very high,' which what is the vast majority of England will be in, there'll be some differences. So where I am just outside of London will be in Tier 2. So our corner pubs will start to open, but they'll have to close at 11 o'clock. People still will not be able to mix different households, mix inside. And then I think the big difference we'll see when you get up into Tier 3 is really shutting down restaurants and pubs only for takeaway and delivery, that sort of thing. Those are, those are some of the big differences.

But what you're seeing already is complaints among members of parliament who say, wait a second, these tiers are blanket in some areas, where you'll take one county like Kent and say, even though it varies a great deal in terms of the COVID rate, make it all Tier 3 where you can just drive to the next county five minutes away and you can go have a drink at a pub. So they argue it doesn't make sense and that it's damaging economies here.