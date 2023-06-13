Reddit users go dark in protest of policy that could shut out third-party apps

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Geoff Bennett
Geoff Bennett
Shoshana Dubnow
Shoshana Dubnow
Leave your feedback
More than 6,000 communities on the popular social networking forum Reddit have gone dark as moderators protest the company’s decision to charge some third-party apps for the use of Reddit data. The move is controversial, with many of the apps having to shut down as a result, but the Reddit CEO doesn’t appear to be backing down anytime soon. Geoff Bennett discussed the protest with Bobby Allyn.
Geoff Bennett serves as co-anchor of PBS NewsHour. He also serves as an NBC News and MSNBC political contributor.
Support Provided By:
Learn more