Reevaluating ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ 60 years later

Lisa Lucas:

I mean, Jason Reynolds, he wrote of a middle grade book called the "Track" series. It's a series of four books about young people on a team. And it's not really that political at the foundation, but it actually shows young people of color growing up in our cities and living their lives and laughing and crying and hurting and suffering from some of the societal injustice that's on their way and thriving in spite of it.

And it's like, I'd love to see that kind of loving representation of Black life in America with all of its attendant challenges to showcase that you're dealing with people. We can't keep looking at everybody as tropes. And so I think that anything that actually shows us as we are in all the different ways that we exist in the United States is important to complement to something like "To Kill a Mockingbird."

You know, I think that we always want to think about how to assign books that explicitly hit things on the head, right? "OK, I want to see a book that shows something horrible being done to a Black person and a white person challenging that horrificness and feeling really good and teaching their children that this is the way that we treat all people, right?" That feels great. But it hasn't at any point humanized that which has been dehumanized culturally. It doesn't change our hearts and minds in the same way that simply spending 150 pages or 350 pages with a Black family makes us realize that there are similarities. It's like, how do we pivot it and take it away from the white gaze and actually make it about trying to understand race relations through looking straightforwardly at people of color?