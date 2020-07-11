Should the U.S. designate racial violence as terrorism?

Hari Sreenivasan:

In the wake of George Floyd's killing and mass protests across the country, President Trump tweeted that he wants to designate the anti-fascist movement, or Antifa, as a terrorist organization. A designation he has not called for with right-wing extremist groups.

But according to new figures from the University of Maryland's Start center, white supremacist violence in the U.S. is on the rise, with a sharp increase in deadly incidents over the last five years. It's part of a global trend that has led to increased scrutiny of what the United States defines as terrorism. NewsHour Weekend Special Correspondent Simon Ostrovsky has our report which is part of our recurring series, Exploring Hate.