Local groups are running pop-up testing sites in South Carolina

Hari Sreenivasan:

Another state grappling with a sharp increase in infections is South Carolina. Yesterday, state health officials announced more than 1,700 new cases in the last 24 hours, which is more than double the number of daily cases a month ago.

As cases around the state increase, mobile testing sites organized and run by local community groups have sprung up to get as many people tested as possible.

Before the banner announcing COVID testing had even been set up, the cars were lined up outside Good Hope AME Church in Cope, South Carolina. Once the tents were finally up and testing supplies organized, the first person in the hot seat was the church's pastor, Reverend Georgeann Pringle.

Pringle says she had been trying to get a testing site like this to come for months – to test the members of her mostly older, African-American congregation, but also the general public in this rural area about 40 miles south of the state's capital, Columbia.