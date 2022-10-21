Refugees flee conflict sparked by climate change in central Africa

By —

Willem Marx

The climate crisis is now a reality worldwide, but it's nowhere more apparent than the parched landscapes of northern Africa. Thousands are on the move looking for water to grow crops and graze livestock. Special correspondent Willem Marx looks at just how dire this crisis has become.

