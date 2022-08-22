South Sudan faces growing food crisis as millions go hungry

Amna Nawaz:

Well, record-breaking drought continues to scorch wide swathes of sub-Saharan Africa, from Somalia in the east to Niger in the West. Humanitarian groups say tens of millions of people are going hungry and conditions are being made worse by the ripple effects of Russia's war on Ukraine.

Correspondent Fred de Sam Lazaro has our report from one of the worst-affected countries, South Sudan, where nearly two-thirds of the population face acute hunger.