Violence and instability lead to widespread hunger across Chad

Willem Marx:

Our camp guide is Nasuri Saidu, a former fisherman from a landscape of lakes now forced to rely on rations from the World Food Program.

He introduces us to Yagana Ali Abakar, a mother of nine from Nigeria working to establish herself here as a seamstress. It's very much a family business, but it's far from booming. Even the sewing machine is rented. She owns almost nothing.

So, this is a UNHCR-supplied house. And inside, I can see some mats, some clothes, some blankets, one small table, and a single earthenware pot.

Why does she have so few possessions?

"She came here with nothing," she says, "and most objects she's obtained since then, she's sold for food."

Boko Haram's violence meant she spent five months on the move pregnant with one child and nursing another. Among her last remaining possessions, cooking pots that she now uses far too rarely.