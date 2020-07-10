What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Remembering 5 people lost to coronavirus

Judy Woodruff
By —

Judy Woodruff

The coronavirus pandemic is exacting a devastating toll on families and communities across the United States. Each week, we want to remember some of the tens of thousands of lives we have lost. Judy Woodruff shares five more stories.

Judy Woodruff
Broadcast journalist Judy Woodruff is the anchor and managing editor of the PBS NewsHour. She has covered politics and other news for five decades at NBC, CNN and PBS.

