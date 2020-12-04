Shields and Brooks on the damage done by Trump’s claims of election fraud

David Brooks:

Well, 77 percent of Republicans or Trump backers say the election was stolen by fraud, according to a Monmouth poll. A lot of those same people don't believe in manmade climate change. A lot of those same people don't believe that masks can save your life.

So, there's a section of a country that's become detached from reality and, under Trump paranoia, has become a style, a resurgent style.

I wrote a column about this a week ago. And I tried to theorize that this derives out of a sense of menace and threat, that people feel existentially unsafe, and so they grasp for conspiracy theories, because it makes them feel powerful, that they see the truth. It makes them feel agency. They can expose the evil cabals.

And I think there's some truth to that, that people — a lot of people just feel very scared economically, socially, racially. And out of that fear comes paranoia.

But I got a lot of e-mails from people. Like, I got one from a guy in Palo Alto. And he said, the neurosurgeon down my block believes all this stuff. So, where's his anxiety? And I'd say, I don't know the answer to that question.

But there is a lot of anxiety. There's a lot of fear, and out of that has arisen an entire industry of paranoia-mongering. The Newsmax, the far right-wing media TV station, their viewership has gone up 20 times since the election. So, that paranoia is pretty deep and pretty widespread right now.