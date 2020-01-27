Remembering NBA great Kobe Bryant, a star athlete who transcended sports

Jeffrey Brown:

Bryant's life in the public eye wasn't without controversy. In 2003, he was accused of sexual assault by an employee at a Colorado hotel. Prosecutors dropped the case when the woman declined to testify. A civil lawsuit was settled out of court.

In recent years, Bryant was well into establishing his post-basketball career, as a businessman, a writer and filmmaker — a short film titled "Dear Basketball" won an Oscar in 2018 — and overseeing the Kobe and Vanessa Bryant Family Foundation.

Former President Barack Obama, a friend, wrote: "Kobe was a legend on the court and just getting started in what would have been just as meaningful a second act."

He also became a champion of women's sports and the professional WNBA, prompted in large part by the interests and talents of his daughter Gianna.