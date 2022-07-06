Remembering the victims of the Highland Park shooting

Judy Woodruff:

As we said, seven people have died in this tragic shooting.

We want to take a moment now to remember the victims and the lives they led.

Father of eight Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza traveled to Highland Park from Mexico to visit family. His granddaughter remembered her abuelito as loving and creative. "What was supposed to be a fun family day turned into a horrific nightmare for us all. As a family, we are broken and numb."

Nicolas was 78.

Kevin McCarthy, 37, and Irina McCarthy, 35, were at the parade with their 2-year-old son, Aiden, who survived and was brought to safety by good samaritans hoping to reunite him with his parents. On the family's GoFundMe page, it reads: "Aiden will have a long road ahead to heal, find stability, and ultimately navigate life as an orphan."

Sixty-four-year-old Katherine Goldstein was a beloved mother and wife to husband Craig. Her eldest daughter, Cassie, was with her mom at the parade. She spoke to NBC's Lester Holt about the attack.

Cassie Goldstein, Daughter of Shooting Victim: And I told her that it was a shooter and that she had to run.

So I started running with her. And we were next to each other. And he shot her in the chest. And she fell down. And I knew she was dead. So I just told her that I loved her, but I couldn't stop because he was still shooting everyone next to me.