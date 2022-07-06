Red flag laws questioned after revelations about Highland Park gunman

Amna Nawaz:

Covelli said the gunman had about 60 rounds left at that point, but hadn't planned enough to carry out a second attack.

The Highland Park attack, however, had been planned for several weeks. He legally purchased five guns, including the Smith & Wesson semiautomatic rifle used in the shooting, which was bought in Illinois in the last year, that despite two encounters with police in 2019, one after he attempted suicide, the second after he threatened to kill family, leading officers to confiscate 16 knives, a dagger and sword from the home.

There were no charges or arrests in either case. Authorities recovered 83 spent bullet shells from the rooftop where Crimo took aim at parade-goers. Investigators are still reviewing the gunman's social media posts and conducting interviews to determine a motive.

Meanwhile, another American community grieves. Authorities today identified the seventh victim as Eduardo Uvaldo, a 69-year-old grandfather. And Highland Park's loss ripples far beyond this neighborhood. Among yesterday's visitors, Vice President Kamala Harris meeting with first responders and local leaders at the parade site. Officials say nine people ranging from ages 14 to 70 are still hospitalized as of yesterday.

Let's focus now on some of the questions being raised about how the gunman was able to obtain weapons after those 2019 incidents and what red flag laws can and cannot do.

Jeffrey Swanson studies these issues. He's a professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at Duke University who looks closely at shootings.

Professor Swanson, welcome back to the "NewsHour." Thank you for joining us.

I want to ask you about these details we're learning. Here, you have a young man who was twice flagged to authorities. He was still able to get a firearm owners I.D. card. He passed background checks. He legally bought his weapons.

Illinois has a red flag law on the books. Why didn't it work?