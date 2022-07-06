WATCH: Vice President Harris delivers remarks in Highland Park, IL after July 4th shooting

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris visited the city of Highland Park on Tuesday, a day after a gunman opened fire at a Fourth of July Parade, killing seven and wounding dozens of others.



Harris, traveling with her husband Doug Emhoff, met with Highland Park city leaders and first responders and addressed the community.

“I bring you condolences from President Joe Biden and from our country. So sorry for what you all experienced. And the pain, the suffering,” Harris said. “This should never have happened. We talk about it being senseless. It is senseless. It is absolutely senseless.”

Before visiting Highland Park, Harris spoke to educators in Chicago, where she decried the July 4 mass shooting and renewed the call for an assault weapons ban.

The man accused of opening fire at an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago legally bought five weapons, including two high-powered rifles.

Authorities said Tuesday that the purchases were allowed even though police were called to his home twice in 2019 for threats of violence and suicide. The suspect was charged with seven counts of murder.

Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart promised that dozens more charges would be sought and that the man could receive a mandatory life sentence without the possibility of parole.

The assailant sprayed more than 70 rounds from a rooftop into a crowd in Highland Park, an affluent community of about 30,000 on the Lake Michigan shore.