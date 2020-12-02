Renaissance master painter breaks gender barriers centuries later

Judy Woodruff:

"I will show your illustrious lordship what a woman can do."

Those are the words of an artist, a woman, who painted her way to fame in the 1600s, was largely forgotten for centuries, and more recently is getting her full recognition, now in a exhibition in London, one of the most anticipated of the year.

The exhibit opened in October, then had to close for a time in November due to the pandemic. But, today, it reopened to the public.

Jeffrey Brown has the story for our ongoing arts and culture series, Canvas.