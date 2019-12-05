Rep. Dean on Trump’s ‘extraordinary obstruction’ and the case for impeachment

Rep. Madeleine Dean:

I am. I'm sad, but confident, that we have enough.

The evidence is undeniable. You will notice it's also undenied. And it is damning. The president coerced a foreign leader to try to intervene in our elections for his own personal and political gain.

There could be nothing more grave than that kind of an assault on our election integrity. As the professor said yesterday, it will make us all less free. So, there is plenty of evidence.

But I find it puzzling that the Republicans or the administration say, oh, you don't have a enough evidence, in the face of the president not answering lawful subpoenas, extraordinary obstruction by this president and everyone in his administration.

So, if the Republicans want more evidence, they ought to go over to the White House and say to the president, answer lawful subpoenas, let everyone testify, clear your name, be a part of the process.

You notice they're not doing any of that.