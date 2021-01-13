Rep. Joaquin Castro: ‘Donald Trump incited a deadly insurrection’

Judy Woodruff:

Your colleagues, who, again, on the floor today — today is — we're a week away from the inauguration — still saying that — a number of them still saying that they believe there are questions about the election, about the legitimacy of Joe Biden's win.

How do you see the House going forward with that — with the giant shadow that the president's allegations have cast over the beginning of the Biden presidency?

It looks like we may have a technical issue with our Skype connection with Congressman Castro. We're going to try to get that back. Let's see if we can get it back.

I was talking with Congressman Joaquin Castro, who voted, along with every other Democrat in the House of Representatives today and 10 Republicans, to impeach President Trump for inciting an insurrection, in effect, being the principal cause behind the mob that overran the Capitol one week ago today.

We have been talking with Congressman Castro from his office, and we just lost the signal. It sometimes happens in this squirrelly technological time that we live in. So, we're waiting right now to see if we can get it back. And, if we can't, we're going to have to move on, but I hope we can. Let's see. All right, it looks like we're not able to.