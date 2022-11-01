Rep. Liz Cheney on political violence, Jan. 6 committee and future of GOP

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY):

Well, first of all, I know all of our thoughts and prayers are with Paul Pelosi, with Speaker Pelosi, with their whole family.

And I want to say a word about Speaker Pelosi. I did not really know her before I began work on the January 6 Committee. I'm not sure if I had ever spoken to her, actually. But since I have been on the committee — and I say this. Everyone knows she is a liberal from San Francisco. I am a conservative from Wyoming.

There are many issues, maybe most issues, on which we disagree. But I think she is a tremendous leader. I have watched her up close. She is a leader of historic consequence. She has put this committee together and demonstrated her commitment to the truth.

And I think that the demonization that goes on, on both sides — certainly, Republicans have through the years demonized Speaker Pelosi. Democrats have demonized Republicans, including my dad. And it all has to stop.

I think that, when you see what is happening in our country, when you watch the extent to which political violence — or violence has become part of political discourse, that is a — that's a road we just can't go down.

And the fact that, while Paul Pelosi was in ICU, had been brutally attacked, had a skull fracture and numerous other injuries, that there were members of my party mocking him, that there were members of President Trump's family mocking him, that's not who we are in this country. And that is disgraceful.

And,as Americans, we have to reject it. The violence at the Capitol on January 6 was a direct result of Donald Trump's claims that the 2020 election was stolen. And those claims — he continues to make those claims to this day. Others continue to make those claims to this day. And we know — it's entirely foreseeable that those will lead to violence.

So, as a nation, we all should be keeping the Pelosi family in our prayers. We all should recognize that we cannot go over an abyss of not being able to have the common human decency to stand against that violence, to condemn the violence, to pray for Mr. Pelosi and his family, and to reject those who are acting in a way that, frankly, is inhumane.