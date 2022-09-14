Report shows devastating economic impact of rising sea levels along American coast

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
William Brangham
William Brangham
For years, scientists have warned about the dangerous consequences of climate change, and many dire outcomes are more urgent than most people realize. A new report shows sea-level rise will threaten homes and properties in hundreds of counties along the coast of the United States. As William Brangham reports, it could make many places unlivable and take an enormous economic toll.
William Brangham is a correspondent and producer for PBS NewsHour in Washington, D.C. He joined the flagship PBS program in 2015, after spending two years with PBS NewsHour Weekend in New York City.
