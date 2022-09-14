Report shows devastating economic impact of rising sea levels along American coast

For years, scientists have warned about the dangerous consequences of climate change, and many dire outcomes are more urgent than most people realize. A new report shows sea-level rise will threaten homes and properties in hundreds of counties along the coast of the United States. As William Brangham reports, it could make many places unlivable and take an enormous economic toll.

