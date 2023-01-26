Republican National Committee confronts party infighting as it chooses its leader

Amna Nawaz:

Members of the Republican National Committee are meeting this week to determine the party's next leader.

But the race for RNC chair between incumbent Ronna McDaniel and challenger Harmeet Dhillon, a lawyer and RNC member, is revealing deeper divisions in the GOP, as Republicans hope to build a winning strategy for the 2024 campaign.

Erik Iverson is a Republican strategist and the former chair of the Montana Republican Party.

He joins me now.

Erik, welcome, and thanks for joining us.

Before we get into what all this means for the party, I want to talk about this RNC chair race. Ronna McDaniel seems to have the votes that she needs. But, of course, nothing's done until the vote, which is tomorrow.

But there are clear divisions playing out in the open here, right? What does this battle say to you? What's it all about?