Republican Rep. Nancy Mace on spy balloons, debt ceiling and future of her party

Rep. Nancy Mace:

Well, I mean, really looking at this situation, either they have been up there the whole time and we're only now shooting them down, or we were unaware that they were up there. And so neither scenario, in my opinion, is a good one.

What kind of technology are we using? Because we have radar, we have satellite, we have other classified means to track objects in our sky. For example, if you're above 18,000 feet, you will have an FAA flight plan. The other questions I have are concerning the origin of these devices or objects, or — I'm assuming — I don't know anything yet, quite yet — that these are surveillance drones, likely not from China, but from another country.

And we're not going to shoot anything down if we don't know what it is. And so playing cat and mouse with Congress and keeping us in the dark over what this is, is not healthy for either side of the aisle. And if we continue to shoot these things down out of the sky, I worry that there's going to be fear on the ground with the American people, which is why I'm asking for more transparency.