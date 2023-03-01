Republican who opposed 2020 election lies finds time for art after political career ends

Arizona Republican Rusty Bowers stepped into the national spotlight when he testified before Congress about refusing President Trump's requests to help overturn the 2020 election. That stance cost Bowers his political career, but he’s since found a silver lining. Now he has time to pursue his long love of art full time. Shana Fischer of Arizona PBS reports for our arts and culture series, CANVAS.

