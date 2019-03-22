Roads, towns and livelihoods are washed away in Midwest floods

Judy Woodruff:

Record-breaking late-winter floods have led to statewide emergency declarations in Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, and Wisconsin.

In Nebraska, floodwater rendered roads and entire highway routes impassable. For farmers across Nebraska and Iowa, the record floods have been especially devastating, with many losing much of their livestock and last year's harvest.

The Nebraska National Guard has taken to airdropping bales of hay, attempting to save horses and cattle trapped in flooded fields and at risk of starving to death.

In Iowa, the flooding has caused an estimated $1.6 billion in damage. For Nebraska, the damage to the state's livestock sector alone is projected to be $400 million.

On Thursday, the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, or NOAA, released a report forecasting a potentially unprecedented flood season in the current year. NOAA forecasts that 25 states, nearly two-thirds of the Lower 48, are at risk of serious flooding this spring.

And with us now on the phone is Pete Ricketts. He's the Republican governor of Nebraska, whose state, as we just reported, has felt much of the brunt of the flooding. He has been monitoring conditions all over the state.

Governor, thank you for talking with us.

Tell us what you are seeing.