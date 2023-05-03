Russia accuses Ukraine of drone attacks on Kremlin, Kyiv denies involvement

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
Moscow woke to a dramatic image Wednesday morning, an apparent drone exploding over the Kremlin, the heart of Russian power. The Russian president’s press service accused Ukraine of a failed assassination attempt, but Kyiv denies any involvement. The claim risks escalating the ongoing war. Nick Schifrin reports.
Amna Nawaz serves as co-anchor of PBS NewsHour.
Nick Schifrin is the foreign affairs and defense correspondent for PBS NewsHour, based in Washington, D.C. He leads NewsHour's foreign reporting and has created week-long, in-depth series for NewsHour from China, Russia, Ukraine, Nigeria, Egypt, Kenya, Cuba, Mexico, and the Baltics. The PBS NewsHour series "Inside Putin's Russia" won a 2018 Peabody Award and the National Press Club's Edwin M. Hood Award for Diplomatic Correspondence. In November 2020, Schifrin received the American Academy of Diplomacy’s Arthur Ross Media Award for Distinguished Reporting and Analysis of Foreign Affairs.
