News Wrap: Gunman kills 1, wounds 4 in Atlanta medical building shooting

In our news wrap Wednesday, a gunman opened fire inside a medical building in Atlanta killing one and injuring four others, police in Texas arrested two people for helping a mass shooter elude a manhunt after he killed 5 neighbors, a 13-year-old boy killed eight of his fellow students and a guard at a school in Serbia and authorities in Rwanda say at least 129 people are dead in a flood disaster.

