Russia’s war in Ukraine disrupts worldwide food prices and supply

The Black Sea region straddling Russia and Ukraine is known as the “breadbasket of Europe” because of the bounty from its fertile soil. But since the Russian invasion farmers have left those fields for safety or to take up arms, and the impacts are ricocheting around the world. Stephanie Sy reports.

