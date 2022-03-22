Russian court extends Alexei Navalny’s prison sentence amid crackdown on critics

Alina Polyakova:

Well, very, very unfortunately for, I think, first and foremost, the Russian people, there is a new Iron Curtain that has descended over Russia as a result of what we now see as a dictatorial regime under President Putin.

We now have a situation where most Western social media has been banned or labeled extremist, as Meta, or Facebook, was just recently. The others that are still operating in Russia, I really, think it's just inevitable, in a matter of days, before they're shut down.

And we have seen completely, frankly, absurd footage of people going in the street with blank pieces of paper and being arrested just for holding a white sheet of paper up. This is how extreme, brutal and repressive the situation is.

So, of course, the costs of saying anything against the government, of going on the streets are so extremely high in Russia today that very few people are willing to take the risk. And I think it's important to note that a lot of these new rules are really targeting the young Russians, because, if you are arrested in one of these demonstrations or holding up a white sheet of paper, that can really affect your life chances for the long term.

You may not be able to attend university. You may be fired from your job. So the consequences and the costs are so high that, de facto, Russia is nearing something like North Korea at this point when it comes to freedom of speech and freedom of expression. De facto, that no longer exists in Russia today in a real, substantive way.