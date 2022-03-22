Ukraine claims to retake a critical Kyiv suburb as Russian forces intensify attacks

Jane Ferguson:

It's been, Judy, another 36-hour lockdown or curfew across the city. That's the third extended lockdown since this war began almost four weeks ago.

The mayor had said that they had expected increased attacks, although it was actually quite a quiet day in this city. We were able to get out using our press accreditation and drive around. There were checkpoints everywhere, otherwise, the streets utterly abandoned.

And it was relatively quiet, from a perspective of artillery fire. But the Ukrainian authorities are often saying and those that we talk to within the Ukrainian military say that they are continuing to arrest what they call Russian saboteurs inside the city, or those who have been planted here by the Russian government as part of the original plan to try to destabilize and take over Kyiv.

Now, just as we come to air, we have actually heard a massive uptick in shelling on the outskirts of the city just behind me in the distance. And we can hear the booms really fairly constantly right now. And that happened, that just started about five or 10 minutes ago.

We did have an air raid siren a couple of hours ago, but this is really just the beginning of what seems like some pretty heavy fighting just outside the city.