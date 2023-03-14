Russian jet forces down U.S. drone conducting surveillance over Black Sea

Nick Schifrin:

On the one hand, it's very serious because it just doesn't happen. This is certainly the first incident of physical contact between the U.S. and Russian militaries since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

But, frankly, it's believed to be the first contact in decades between the U.S. and Russian militaries. On the other hand, this was not a manned aircraft. We're not talking about a Russian jet threatening a U.S. pilot. And the administration's is trying to keep it within the diplomatic lane.

The Russian ambassador to the U.S. has been summoned to the State Department. The U.S. ambassador to Moscow visited the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Moscow this afternoon. John Kirby, the NSC staff spokesman, said: "If the message that Russia is sending is trying to deter us from flying over the Black Sea, that will fail."

But Geoff, if there was a consequence to Russia right now, the U.S. will say — will not say what that is.