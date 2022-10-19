Russians who fled to avoid fighting in Ukraine reflect on their new lives

Judy Woodruff:

As part of Vladimir Putin's martial law declaration today, he allowed for the restriction of Russians' movements in and out of areas bordering Ukraine. He's also said his military mobilization, calling up additional soldiers to fight in Ukraine, is nearing completion.

But hundreds of thousands of Russians have fled the country, rather than be drafted.

As Nick Schifrin reports many have gone to Istanbul,, to escape a war they don't believe in.