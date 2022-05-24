Russia’s war in Ukraine passes the 3-month mark with no end in sight

William Brangham:

As we reported, it's been exactly three months since Russia invaded Ukraine.

It is the largest war in Europe in 80 years, and, at its peak, displaced more than 13 million Ukrainians. That's 30 percent of the country. Tens of thousands of Ukrainian civilians have also died.

And though there is no official number, U.S. and Ukrainian officials have said tens of thousands of Russian and Ukrainian troops have also been killed.

To take stock of where we are, I'm joined by Nick Schifrin.

Nick, the Russians are currently focused on the eastern Donbass region. But, as we well know, that was not their original intent. Can you remind us of the evolution of this invasion?