Ruth Bader Ginsburg to be immortalized with statue in Brooklyn, NYC

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s legacy began in Flatbush, Brooklyn in New York where she was born and raised. On Saturday, New York Gov. Cuomo announced that a statue honoring her contribution will be built in the NYC borough. NewsHour Weekend Correspondent Ivette Feliciano joins Hari Sreenivasan from outside Ginsburg’s childhood home.
Read the Full Transcript
-
Hari Sreenivasan:
Ruth Bader Ginsburg's legacy began in the Midwood section of Brooklyn, New York where she was born and raised. I spoke with NewsHour Weekend's Ivette Feliciano who was outside of Ginsburg's childhood home today.
Ivette, give us a sense of the neighborhood.
-
Ivette Feliciano:
Hari, I'm here on East 9th Street on a beautiful tree-lined block. It's in a neighborhood that borders Midwood and Gravesend. It's long been known as a Jewish neighborhood. And Ginsburg was born to a Jewish family in 1933. She went to grade school just a few blocks away from here and then graduated from James Madison High School, where Bernie Sanders, New York Senator Chuck Schumer and Judge Judy all attended.
-
Hari Sreenivasan:
All right. So what about the house that she grew up in? Still a house? Still a residence?
-
Ivette Feliciano:
It is still. There's a family here. I was speaking to the owners, Diana and William Brenneisen. They've lived here for about 50 years and say aside from the siding on the house, it's remained largely unchanged. And they had heard for years rumors that Ginsburg grew up in this home, but they didn't know for sure until Bill Clinton nominated her to the Supreme Court in 1993.
-
Diana Brenneisen:
My girls called me on the job, 'Ma, media's here.' (Laughs). Ruth Ginsburg is nominated. She lived here. That's just when we found out!
-
Ivette Feliciano:
And was that meaningful?
-
Diana Brenneisen:
Was a beautiful experience just to know and to be part of the history in a sense.
-
Hari Sreenivasan:
Any plans for memorializing the space or any people stopping by?
-
Ivette Feliciano:
We haven't seen a huge number of people stopping by. A few people have come by to drop off flowers in front of her home. But actually, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that Brooklyn will be receiving a statue in honor of Ginsburg's memory and life and he'll be appointing a commission to choose the location and artist for that.
-
Hari Sreenivasan:
All right. NewsHour Weekend's Ivette Feliciano joining us from Brooklyn. Thanks so much.
-
Ivette Feliciano:
Thank you.
