‘She really didn’t give up’: Remembering the life and career of RBG

Nina Totenberg:

She had hoped to retire in 2017 after she thought that the first woman president would be elected. Well, fate dealt her a different deck of cards and she soldiered on, I can't tell you, how bravely through radiation and chemotherapy and shingles and broken ribs. She could have taught an NFL halfback a lot about playing hurt.

She did it all the time and she did it not just in the final years of her life. She did it when she had colon cancer in '99. She did it again 10 years later when she had pancreatic cancer. She did it when she had lung cancer. And then when the pancreatic cancer returned, she did it over and over and over again. And as she said, she didn't do depression.

You know, when her beloved husband, Marty, who she'd known for 60 years, they'd been married, I think, 56 years, but they'd been together for 60 years. when he died, and it was a crushing thing for her to lose him.

The next day, she was on the bench announcing an opinion that she had written for the court. And she said she did it because Marty would have wanted her to.