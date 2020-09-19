Justice Ginsburg leaves a legacy of fighting for equal rights

Marcia Coyle:

Hari, I think last night there was a lot written about her dying wish that she had said that her dying wish was that her seat not be filled till after the election. And many people might take that as a slap at President Donald Trump.

But the way I look at it is something she said back in 2011 in an interview. What she most cares about and she thought her colleagues most cared about was maintaining the Supreme Court as an institution that was not a political branch of government that it not be viewed as a partisan institution. And asking that her seat not be filled until after the election, I think was her way of saying, please, you know, let's not get into a huge partisan fight over this, let's wait until after the election and the partisan election dust has settled a bit and then go forward.

And she also often spoke in interviews about her desire that the Senate and the two political parties in the Senate find a way to lower the temperature of Supreme Court confirmations in particular and to remind people that when she was nominated. she was a very liberal nominee who had worked for the ACLU, was confirmed by a vote of 96-3 whether that could happen again today seems unlikely but still, I think that's what she meant by her dying wish that to avoid the truly partisan dog fight.