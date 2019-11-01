Ruth Marcus and Michael Gerson on impeachment inquiry, withdrawal of Beto O’Rourke

Amna Nawaz:

This week marked an historic moment. For only the fourth time in U.S. history, the House of Representatives passed a resolution formalizing public impeachment procedures against the president.

Meanwhile, the race to head the Democratic ticket has shrunk by one.

Here to help make sense of it all are Marcus and Gerson. That's Washington Post columnist Ruth Marcus and syndicated columnist Michael Gerson, also with The Washington Post.

Mark Shields and David Brooks are away.

But you both are here. Happy Friday, and thanks for being here.