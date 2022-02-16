San Francisco voters oust school board members over handling of COVID protocols

Scott Shafer:

Well, we should say that all three of the school board members who were recalled yesterday ran on an equity platform. They talked — this is before the pandemic — they talked about changing policies in San Francisco schools to help Black and brown kids in particular, who struggle often in San Francisco schools.

And so, in a sense, they were doing what they were elected to do. But the pandemic just totally upended those priorities.

And so when you see — when parents saw the school board spending six, seven hours talking about renaming schools, including Abraham Lincoln, and one named after Dianne Feinstein, I think there began to get a lot of focus on the school board, and what are they doing? What are they prioritizing? Why aren't they focused on reopening the schools?

And the mayor, London Breed, had a lot to say about that too. And I think that drew a lot of attention to these three in particular.