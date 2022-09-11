Scale of destruction due to Pakistan floods nearly ‘incomprehensible’

Ali Rogin
By —

Ali Rogin

By —

Kaisha Young

Audio

One-third of Pakistan remains underwater after the deadliest floods the country has ever seen. Nearly 1,400 people have died, 13,000 injured and millions left homeless since unprecedented monsoon rains started in mid-June. Ali Rogin spoke with Somini Sengupta, The New York Times' international climate reporter, about the extent of the destruction.

Listen to this Segment

Ali Rogin
By —

Ali Rogin

Ali Rogin is a correspondent for PBS News Weekend and a foreign affairs producer at the PBS NewsHour.

By —

Kaisha Young

Kaisha Young is a general assignment producer at PBS News Weekend.

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: