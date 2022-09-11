Scale of destruction due to Pakistan floods nearly ‘incomprehensible’

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Ali Rogin
Kaisha Young
One-third of Pakistan remains underwater after the deadliest floods the country has ever seen. Nearly 1,400 people have died, 13,000 injured and millions left homeless since unprecedented monsoon rains started in mid-June. Ali Rogin spoke with Somini Sengupta, The New York Times' international climate reporter, about the extent of the destruction.
