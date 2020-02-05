Schiff: Romney displayed ‘moral courage’ in breaking with GOP on conviction

Judy Woodruff:

And now to a man who has been central to the impeachment of President Trump from the start.

In his first interview following today's historic vote, Congressman Adam Schiff of California joins me now. He is chairman of the House Intelligence Committee. He was the lead House manager during the impeachment trial.

Chairman Schiff, welcome back to the "NewsHour."

I don't know if you heard, but Kellyanne Conway is saying, in effect, the president feels exonerated, and that all he was doing in his interactions with Ukraine was seeking to root out corruption.