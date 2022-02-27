Scientist-author Daniel Levitin on picking up music at an older age

Daniel Levitin:

I had become friends with Joni in the 90s and for a while there we were getting together at her house once a month for dinner, and she would play me whatever song she was working on. And at one point I said. Tell me what do you what do you what do you think of these songs.? OK. Uh, she said, Sing me a line. So I sing her line. She says, See, you're messing your vowels up. You don't speak your vowels that way and you're doing the soft "r". She went with me syllable by syllable and basically taught me to get out of my own way to stop trying so hard to sound like someone else or to be a singer.