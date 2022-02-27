Sanctions, protests: How Putin’s war is impacting ordinary Russians

Anton Troianovski:

Yeah, I think it's pretty normal. You know the bars and restaurants are still full, but the fluctuation of the ruble, the currency in Russia is a really big deal. Obviously, so many things are imported phones, TVs, wine, you know, you name it. And so the prices on that are going to be going up drastically. Russians have become used to, you know, in the middle class and Moscow, especially to be able to take inexpensive trips abroad. And that's going to become much harder, if not impossible now. So, yeah, I think for now, for now, it's still you can kind of feel some normalcy, but I do have the feeling that that will really change in the next few days.