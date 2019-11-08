Scott Aukerman’s Brief But Spectacular take on ‘Between Two Ferns’

Scott Aukerman:

Ah, my people.

(LAUGHTER)

"Between Two Ferns" started when I was doing a television pilot.

It was a really funny sketch show with a bunch of different people. And I asked Zach if he could do a small piece on it. And he said: "You know, I have always wanted to do a public access talk show called 'Between Two Ferns.'"

You know, when you do public access, basically, you have just a black background. I'm not sure what this background is. Oh, you have a brick one here. It's slightly nicer, 10 percent.

Whoa. Are these — I don't know that they're ferns.

The TV show ended up not going forward. So, just as an afterthought, a couple of months later, we put it on a new Web site called Funny or Die.

And then millions and millions of people watched it, and then celebrities kept calling us up, asking if they could do it.