Sen. Cassidy on why Americans need to stay home amid pandemic

Judy Woodruff:

As Congress weighs relief packages meant to blunt COVID-19's impact on the U.S. economy, lawmakers are also dealing with new problems the virus is creating in their home states.

Senator Bill Cassidy, a Republican from Louisiana, is one of them. His state has at least 250 confirmed cases of the coronavirus. And, so far, seven people have died. He is also one of three medical doctors currently serving in the Senate.

And he joins us now from Capitol Hill.

Senator Cassidy, thank you so much for being with us.

So, the legislation the Senate passed today providing free testing, paid sick leave, help for some of the poorest Americans, how much do you think this is going to alleviate the hit many Americans are going to be taking now?