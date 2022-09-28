Sen. Cory Booker on Pres. Biden’s plan to improve nutrition, end hunger by 2030

President Biden unveiled a series of proposals to try and end hunger by 2030, expand nutritional assistance and reduce obesity. The plan calls for more free school meals, new labels on food and would have the government offer medically tailored meals for those on Medicare. Sen. Cory Booker joined William Brangham to discuss the president's proposal.

