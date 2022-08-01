Sen. Jon Tester discusses roadblocks for a bill to help veterans exposed to burn pits

Sen. Jon Tester (D-MT):

Yes, Judy, I just want to say one thing to correct the record. There's not one thing that's changed in this bill, with the exception of one line that was taken out of this bill that allowed the VA to buy out provider contracts. That line was taken out because it was a revenue-raiser.

And there is nothing else that was changed in this bill since we voted on it on June 16, and it passed with 84 votes. So I want to be clear with that. And I will sit down with anybody that wants to go through this bill line by line and prove that.

This is an issue that was brought up by Senator Toomey, who is a friend of mine and somebody who's very, very smart, that says, hey, I'm going to be leaving this place, and I want to control the appropriations process.

So, regardless of what justification we're going to use — and, by the way, the secretary of the VA said, if we pass Toomey's amendment, it's going to be rationing of care to our veterans. That is the truth. And so we need to be able to meet the needs of our veterans. This bill as it was passed on June 16 is the same bill.

And we need to get folks to come to the table and vote for it again, because health care that is delayed is health care that is denied. And we're denying health care on burn pits to our veterans all across this country. And it's why they're out here on the Capitol steps saying, enough is enough. The United States Senate, step up, pass this bill, get it to the president's desk.