Sen. Leahy says border security agreement is ‘a good deal for America’

Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt.:

Well, the president also gave his solemn word over and over again during the campaign that it wouldn't make any difference how much they spent, because Mexico would pay for it.

Well, that never happened. Then he gave his word there would be a solid, coast-to-coast stone wall or cement wall. And, of course, that's not going to happen.

I think what we tried do is put barriers where it makes sense, but do all the other things that make sense. For example, most of the drugs come through ports of entry. Have better detection equipment, X-ray machines and others to detect it. A wall won't do anything to stop that.

Well-trained agent and equipment can do it. We're trying to be realistic. He wants to be rhetorical. I will take realism to rhetoric any time.