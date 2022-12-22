Senate approves $1.7 trillion spending bill to avoid government shutdown, aid Ukraine

John Bresnahan:

You know, you have to say, Republicans, in this case, they had a very strong position. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell wanted a big defense increase, and Republicans — and they pushed for it. There were a lot of Democrats who wanted that as well.

They worry about Ukraine. They worry about Taiwan. They worry about the rise of China as a military superpower. But there was a 10 percent increase in military spending. There was a — that was even a higher rate than the higher — than the rate of inflation.

There was an increase in domestic spending of just over 5 percent. But that's less than the rate of inflation. So, in a real sense, there was a cut or a semi-cut in real dollars for domestic spending.

What Republicans wanted to do the last couple of years, as the Democrats have insisted, if we raise defense spending, we're going to raise spending for domestic programs, and Republicans said, no, we're not going to do that anymore. We're not going to go along with that. They had some leverage here. They used it.

And so Republicans came away with a lot of victories in this bill. But, again, there's lots of money in there for domestic priorities that the Democrats want. For instance, there's $700 million for the Violence Against Women Act. That was a huge impact for Democrats.

They wanted more money for the National Labor Relations Board. They got $25 million more. So there's money in there for Democratic priorities. But I have to say, overall, Republicans did very well on — during these — the later part of these negotiations.