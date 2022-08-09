Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer discusses Democrats’ major climate and health bill

Sen. Chuck Schumer:

Well, it's probably the most significant and sweeping legislation for ordinary Americans in decades.

It's going to mean a lot of different things. It's going to mean people's costs are going to be reduced. They're — we have been waiting for years to allow Medicare to negotiate with the drug companies to lower costs. And that's going to happen, and people's costs will be much, much lower.

Insulin for people on Medicare will only be $35 a month, as opposed to the $600, $700, $800 it is now. Many more people will be able to get health insurance through ACA, and their costs will not go up.

So, on the health care front, and one other thing, if you — no one will pay more than $2,000 a year for prescription drugs. So, if you're one of those people who has these very needed, but expensive medications that cost $500 a dose, you're going to be in much better shape.

On the climate front, it is the most dramatic change in climate, fighting global warming we have ever had, but it's going to be lower costs for people. The average person's electric bill will go down close to $1,000 by 2030. People will pay less for appliances. They will be far more efficient and less expensive.

And it will mean that we will close tax loopholes on the very wealthy, who have gotten away with this for a very, very long time. To boot, we create about nine million new jobs in the clean energy industry. And those will often go to people of color people, poorer people who haven't been able to get these jobs in the past.

So this is going to mean a lot of things for a lot of people. And the fact, finally, that global warming will finally get a handle on it is going to mean that people will be more protected from the floods and hurricanes and fires and everything else that's been happening because of global warming.