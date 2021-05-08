Serbia’s winning fight against COVID-19 raises questions about ‘vaccine diplomacy’

Hari Sreenivasan:

The country of Serbia has had considerable success in its COVID-19 vaccination campaign, with the third-highest rate of vaccinations in Europe; the supply is mostly from China and Russia.

While Serbia's efforts have received high praise, experts are warning about unprecedented and growing Chinese influence in the country and the wider region through so-called vaccine diplomacy.

NewsHour Weekend Special Correspondent Jorgen Samso and videographer Aleksandar Papajic report from Serbia.Jorgen Samso: Here at the main vaccination center in the Serbian capital, Belgrade, citizens are streaming in to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Among them is Dalton Curanovic. The 49-year-old taxi driver is getting his first of two vaccine shots.