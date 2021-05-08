The jobs market is slowly recovering, but not so much for women and women of color

Hari Sreenivasan:

Yesterday's jobs report showed that only a little over one quarter of the one million jobs economists predicted were actually added in April.

And while the economy may be rebounding slowly, joblessness is impacting women more. There are 4.5 million women still out of work, compared to 3.7 million men.

For more on the unemployment numbers for women, I spoke with Valerie Wilson, director of race, ethnicity and economy at the Economic Policy Institute – a non-profit, non-partisan think tank.

Here we are kind of heading into the second Mother's Day during a pandemic and moms, but women more generally, have been bearing the brunt of the economic costs, haven't they?